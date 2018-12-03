Due to popular demand, another show date added for musical 'Annie'

Press release:

The Batavia Players/Harvester 56 Theater are pleased to announce that due to high ticket sales for our originally schedule production of "Annie," we have added another production on Thursday, Dec. 20th.

This very special offering of "Annie" will also be a fundraising event for Broadway Cares --internationally known for its commitment to AIDS research, patient care and health-related issues. It is also in the forefront of breast cancer research and recently assisted and aided with the California fire relief.

For every ticket sold, the Batavia Players will be donating $3 to Broadway Cares.

We also will have special auction prizes and a 50/50 Raffle during the evening. The evening will be all “tied up in a holiday bow” with special refreshments and meeting the cast. Please join us for this wonderful evening of heater, music and holiday spirit.

Get your tickets online today!

Adults $15 / Students and Seniors $12

www.bataviaplayers.org