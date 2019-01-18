January 18, 2019 - 3:50pm
Dump truck rollover accident reported in Stafford
A dump truck rollover accident with unknown injuries is reported on Route 33 near Ivison Road in Stafford. Stafford Fire Department and Mercy medics are responding.
UPDATE 4:22 p.m.: This was a construction company truck towing a small trailer for debris. Law enforcement says what caused the vehicle veer off the roadway and rollover is unknown. Two patients were transported to Strong Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
