Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

January 18, 2019 - 3:50pm

Dump truck rollover accident reported in Stafford

posted by Billie Owens in news, accidents, Stafford.

A dump truck rollover accident with unknown injuries is reported on Route 33 near Ivison Road in Stafford. Stafford Fire Department and Mercy medics are responding.

UPDATE 4:22 p.m.: This was a construction company truck towing a small trailer for debris. Law enforcement says what caused the vehicle veer off the roadway and rollover is unknown. Two patients were transported to Strong Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

January 2019

S M T W T F S
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2019 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button