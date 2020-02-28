D'Youville prof presents show on Erasmus of the Reformation Era at GCC March 11

Submitted image and press release:

Genesee Community College's History Club is proud to welcome Jeffery Glodzik, Ph.D., associate professor of History at D'Youville College, on Wednesday, March 11, at 7 p.m. to present "Erasmus: The Most Important Figure in the Reformation Era?".

The famous Dutch humanist Erasmus of Rotterdam played perhaps the most important role in the intellectual world and the religious conflicts in the 16th century.

His satirical critiques of Catholicism opened the door for more pointed criticisms and the allowed for the challenges taken up by Luther. His disagreements with Luther after the onset of Reformation solidified the differences between Catholic and Protestant and ultimately made permanent the division in Western Christianity.

The show begins at 7 p.m. in room T102 of the Conable Technology Building on GCC's Batavia Campus and is free and open to the public. All are invited to attend.