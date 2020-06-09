Local Matters

June 9, 2020 - 2:53pm

Early voting starts Saturday and continues for nine days; absentee ballots must be postmarked by June 23

From Genesee County Board of Elections, commissioners Richard Siebert and Lorie Longhany:

Reminders: 

  • Voters can register for the NY-27 Special Election up until Friday, June 12, at the Board of Elections office at County Building 1, 15 Main St., Batavia.
  • The last day to register in person to vote in the NY-27 Special Election is June 13 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at County Building 2, 3837 W. Main Street Road, Batavia.

EARLY IN-PERSON VOTING

Early in-person voting for the NY-27 Special Election, the Presidential Primary Election and State Primary Elections begins this Saturday, June 13 and continues for nine days. The early in-person voting location is at County Building 2, 3837 W. Main Street Road, Batavia.

The schedule for early in-person voting is as follows:

June 13 --- 12 to 5 p.m.

June 14 --- 12 to 5 p.m.

June 15 --- 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

June 16 --- 12 to 8 p.m.

June 17  --- 12 to 8 p.m.

June 18 --- 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

June 19 --- 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

June 20 --- 12 to 5 p.m.

June 21 --- 12 to 5 p.m.

​ABSENTEE BALLOTS

  • Written requests for absentee ballots for the NY-27 Special Election, Presidential Primary and State Primary elections must be postmarked by June 16.
  • You can also request an absentee ballot via email or phone or FAX:   [email protected] / Phone (585) 815-7804 / FAX (585) 344-8562.
  • You can pick up an absentee ballot ​in person no later than June 22 by going to the Board of Elections (County Building 1, 15 Main St., Batavia).
  • ​Any absentee ballot being mailed back to the county Board of Elections must be postmarked no later than June 23.

