Early voting starts Saturday and continues for nine days; absentee ballots must be postmarked by June 23

From Genesee County Board of Elections, commissioners Richard Siebert and Lorie Longhany:

Reminders:

Voters can register for the NY-27 Special Election up until Friday, June 12, at the Board of Elections office at County Building 1, 15 Main St., Batavia.

The last day to register in person to vote in the NY-27 Special Election is June 13 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at County Building 2, 3837 W. Main Street Road, Batavia.

​EARLY IN-PERSON VOTING

Early in-person voting for the NY-27 Special Election, the Presidential Primary Election and State Primary Elections begins this Saturday, June 13 and continues for nine days . The early in-person voting location is at County Building 2, 3837 W. Main Street Road, Batavia.

The schedule for early in-person voting is as follows:

June 13 --- 12 to 5 p.m.

June 14 --- 12 to 5 p.m.

June 15 --- 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

June 16 --- 12 to 8 p.m.

June 17 --- 12 to 8 p.m.

June 18 --- 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

June 19 --- 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

June 20 --- 12 to 5 p.m.

June 21 --- 12 to 5 p.m.

​ABSENTEE BALLOTS

Written requests for absentee ballots for the NY-27 Special Election, Presidential Primary and State Primary elections must be postmarked by June 16.

​You can also request an absentee ballot via email or phone or FAX: [email protected] / Phone (585) 815-7804 / FAX (585) 344-8562.

You can pick up an absentee ballot ​in person no later than June 22 by going to the Board of Elections (County Building 1, 15 Main St., Batavia).