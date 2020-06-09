Early voting starts Saturday and continues for nine days; absentee ballots must be postmarked by June 23
From Genesee County Board of Elections, commissioners Richard Siebert and Lorie Longhany:
Reminders:
- Voters can register for the NY-27 Special Election up until Friday, June 12, at the Board of Elections office at County Building 1, 15 Main St., Batavia.
- The last day to register in person to vote in the NY-27 Special Election is June 13 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at County Building 2, 3837 W. Main Street Road, Batavia.
EARLY IN-PERSON VOTING
Early in-person voting for the NY-27 Special Election, the Presidential Primary Election and State Primary Elections begins this Saturday, June 13 and continues for nine days. The early in-person voting location is at County Building 2, 3837 W. Main Street Road, Batavia.
The schedule for early in-person voting is as follows:
June 13 --- 12 to 5 p.m.
June 14 --- 12 to 5 p.m.
June 15 --- 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
June 16 --- 12 to 8 p.m.
June 17 --- 12 to 8 p.m.
June 18 --- 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
June 19 --- 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
June 20 --- 12 to 5 p.m.
June 21 --- 12 to 5 p.m.
ABSENTEE BALLOTS
- Written requests for absentee ballots for the NY-27 Special Election, Presidential Primary and State Primary elections must be postmarked by June 16.
- You can also request an absentee ballot via email or phone or FAX: [email protected] / Phone (585) 815-7804 / FAX (585) 344-8562.
- You can pick up an absentee ballot in person no later than June 22 by going to the Board of Elections (County Building 1, 15 Main St., Batavia).
- Any absentee ballot being mailed back to the county Board of Elections must be postmarked no later than June 23.