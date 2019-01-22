East Pembroke's renovated Crosby convenience store to reopen Feb. 7

Press release:

At 9 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 7, the Crosby’s location at 2594 Main Road in East Pembroke will reopen to the public.

Crosby’s will also provide the first 100 customers to arrive following the ribbon cutting with a free $5 gift card which they can apply toward any purchase inside the store, including the great new products and services added during the upgrade.

This renovated location will provide customers expanded food offerings with the addition of a new Sub Shoppe, offering fresh and delicious made-to-order subs available alongside pizzas, calzones and breakfast sandwiches. The store will also feature a new f’real milkshake and smoothie machine and fresh-baked cookies will be available daily.

Crosby’s is also contributing to the community as part of the grand reopening festivities in East Pembroke and will offer a $500 donation to the Pembroke School District.

The store in East Pembroke will offer Mobil gas, and will be open from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week.

Growing to Better Serve Customers

The latest updated store locations, which also includes stores in Kendall and Barker, are part of Crosby’s ongoing efforts to improve new and existing stores to provide a more comprehensive range of options and services for customers.

Visits from elected officials in local and state offices are also expected at each store to help Crosby’s celebrate the grand reopening of these renovated locations and the company’s donations to local school districts to help students succeed.

“By renovating and updating these stores, we can provide more fresh options and expanded offerings to our neighbors and customers,” said Doug Galli, vice president and general manager of Reid Stores. “Crosby’s thrives in each of our communities by putting a focus on making customers our priority and being actively involved in the community beyond simply offering products and services.”

In addition to the new food, beverage and fuel services offered at these renovated Crosby’s locations, every store will also feature competitively priced grocery items, tobacco products and other amenities including an ATM, Crosby’s gift cards, fuel gift cards, money orders, propane exchange and a variety of New York State Lottery games. See each individual store location for further details.

— — —

Crosby’s, a division of the Reid Group, is headquartered in Lockport. The company operates 84 Crosby’s convenience stores throughout Northwestern Pennsylvania and Upstate New York.

The Reid Group, founded in 1922, is a full-service independent motor fuel marketer providing a comprehensive range of products and services for retail motor fuel outlets and convenience stores. The Lockport-based company serves retail and commercial customers.

For more information, visit www.CrosbysStores.com