Eighth- through 11th-graders facing disciplinary action can attend Youth Court instead, apply by July 31

Calling all eighth- to 11th-graders in Genesee County interested in Youth Court! Youth Court is a voluntary alternative for young people who face disciplinary action through school or law enforcement.

Youth who are referred admit to the charge and appear before a court of their peers. There are three youth judges who listen to both sides of the issue and determine an appropriate disposition. The goal of Youth Court is to improve youth citizenship skills and decrease problematic behavior.

Youth Court members learn about the judicial process and law enforcement, group decision making; develop their public speaking skills; participate in a great leadership opportunity; and learn and participate in all roles of the courtroom: judge, prosecution, defense, and bailiff.

Eighth- to 11th-graders who are interested can go online to access an application form on the Genesee County website.

Print the application, fill it out and:

Mail it to: Chelsea Elliott, Youth Court, Genesee County Youth Bureau, 2 Bank St., Batavia, NY 14020

Or scan it electronically and email it to: [email protected]

Or fax it to: (585) 345-3063

Applications are due by July 31st.

Interviews of potential candidates will take place in August with the training to begin in October.

For more information on the Genesee County Youth Court, please contact Chelsea Elliott at the Genesee County Youth Bureau, 344-3960.