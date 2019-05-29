Electronics recycling event is June 1 in Batavia

Press release:

Assemblyman Steve Hawley (R,C,I-Batavia) is thrilled to announce his annual electronics recycling event today alongside his Assembly Republican colleague David DiPietro (R,C,I-East Aurora). This event is scheduled for Saturday, June 1 from 9 a.m. to noon in the parking lot of 5130 E. Main Street, Batavia,.

“I am pleased to once again host the electronics recycling event in Batavia,” Hawley said. “This event is free to all attendees and provides an opportunity for families, businesses and residents looking to do right by our environment to recycle their electronics.

"It is important for all of us to responsibly dispose of our electronics once they have reached the end of their useful life. I want to thank my friend and colleague, Assemblyman DiPietro, for his continued partnership on this event and I look forward to another successful year.”