Empire Access extends free student internet service through June 30

Press release:

Empire Access has extended their two months of free internet service through June 30 for families with students who do not currently have Empire internet.

Houesholds with K-12 and/or college students can sign up for two months of free Empire Access internet service with Wi-Fi. There are no contract required for this service and installation is free.

“We are committed to helping our local school districts and communities during these unprecedented times. Internet access plays an extremely vital role in education while schools are closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Jim Baase, COO of Empire Access.

To sign up for this free Internet service, families can call (844) 502-7089. The Empire Access call center is open 24/7.

This service includes Empire Access standard Internet speeds and is available only in existing Empire Access service areas. After two months of free service, standard rates will apply.

Empire has also partnered with local school districts to provide Wi-Fi hotspots throughout communities for students to access.