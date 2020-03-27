Empire Access providing more than 25 additional TV channels to customers at no extra charge

Press release:

Empire Access announced today that the company is providing more than 25 TV channels at no additional charge to their TV customers. Empire TV customers who do not currently subscribe to select channels will have access for 30 days at no additional cost.

“Our company is pleased to announce this 30-day free preview," said Frank Pilling, vice president of Empire Access. "We understand many families are spending more time indoors due to the impact of the coronavirus, and it’s important to offer our customers extra TV programming options during this difficult time."

As part of the 30-day free preview, Empire Access is giving current TV cutomers access to channels that may not currently be included in their subscription. Free preview channels include:

SHOWTIME® - Enjoy a free trial of premium channels from March 27 – April 25, complements of Showtime and Empire Access.

On SHOWTIME® watch the final season of Homeland, plus other critically acclaimed original series like Billions® and Shameless.

Get 30 days of Hallmark, Travel, DIY Network, Disney Junior, Disney XD, HDNET Movies, and many more.

Beginning today, Empire Access TV customers will automatically have access to the additional channels. For a complete list of the 30-day free preview channels, visit our website at www.empireaccess.com/freepreview or call our office at 1-800-338-3300.