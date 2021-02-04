Empty car careens into house in Elba, no injuries

An unoccupied car "drove into a house" at 5069 Hundredmark Road in Elba. Elba Fire Department and Mercy medics are responding. "Negative injuries at this time."

UPDATE 3:04 p.m.: The car reportedly "bumped into the house at a low rate of speed." A first responder on scene calls for another unit to respond with a lock-picking kit. "The keys are in the vehicle that's pressed against the house," he says. "No injuries."

UPDATE 3:43 p.m.: A deputy reports that code enforcement went to the house and evaluated the situation and determined there are no code issues regarding structural damage to the house. The Elba assignment is back in service.