August 21, 2019 - 2:06pm

EMS tech rescues dog suffering from heat stress in vehicle outside UMMC Emergency Room

posted by Billie Owens in animal abuse, animal rescue, batavia, news, scanner.

An animal control officer for Batavia Police Departmart is called to the parking lot by the UMMC Emergency Room for a dog showing signs of heat stress.

An EMS technician removed the dog from the vehicle after finding it locked inside. The rescuer is out with the canine awaiting the officer's arrival.

According to the National Weather Service, it's mostly sunny and 79 degrees in Batavia.

