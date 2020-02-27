Exec director of NYS Economic Development Council is keynote speaker for GCEDC annual meeting March 6

Submitted photo and press release:

The Genesee County Economic Development Center (GCEDC) announced today that Ryan Silva, executive director of the New York State Economic Development Council (NYSEDC), will be the keynote speaker for the Annual Meeting at Batavia Downs on Friday, March 6.

The New York State Economic Development Council is the state’s principal organization representing the mission of professionals engaged in economic, community and workforce development.

The organization’s members include Industrial Development Agencies, Local Development Corporations, commercial and investment banks, private businesses, utilities, chambers of commerce, and higher education institutions across New York.

“Ryan is a tremendous advocate for economic development agencies across New York State and has significantly raised the profile of NYSDEC, especially from a public policy perspective,” said Steve Hyde, president and CEO of the GCEDC. “This will be a great opportunity for our partners across Genesee County to hear about statewide opportunities in economic development and how Genesee County is advancing our shared vision.”

Prior to joining NYSEDC in 2017, Silva served as vice president of Regional Economic Development and deputy director of the Regional Councils for Empire State Development (ESD) from 2014-2016, leading the Regional Economic Development Council (REDC) process.

He began his economic development career at the local level, working for a decade at the Rensselaer County Regional Chamber of Commerce and launching their Economic Development Partnership.

“I am excited to be able to share with the GCEDC’s stakeholders how Genesee County and its partners are achieving economic growth,” Silva said. “This is an important time for our state to continue to grow our economy, and Genesee County’s strong vision and development strategy is showing the results we want to expand across New York.”

Silva has been recognized for his professional achievements throughout his career. He was selected as a City and State 40 under 40 Rising Star in 2018 and recipient of the Albany Business Review’s 40 under 40 Award in 2016, among many other career and community honors and recognitions.