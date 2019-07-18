Local Matters

July 18, 2019 - 12:13pm

Extreme temperature forecast for Friday prompts one-day closure of city's Summer Rec program

posted by Billie Owens in Batavia Youth Bureau, news, summer recreation program.

Important notice from the City of Batavia Youth Bureau:

Due to the extreme temperatures forecasted for tomorrow Friday, July 19, the City of Batavia Summer Recreation Program will be closed. 

But the Youth Center at 12 MacArthur Drive will remain open from 1-6 p.m. for children ages 10-18.

We apologize for the inconvenience, but this decision has been made for the safety of everybody concerned.

The Summer Recreation Program will resume as scheduled on Monday July 22nd.

Please feel free to contact the City of Batavia Youth Bureau with any questions or concerns (345-6422). Please stay safe and cool!

Lydia Schauf, program coordinator 

City of Batavia Youth Bureau

Phone: (585)345-6422

Email: [email protected]

