Fans' Night at Dwyer: Disney-themed fireworks, honors for BHS Blue Devil champs, lots of specials

Press release:

The Batavia Muckdogs want to see a big crowd for tonight's 7:05 game against the Auburn Doubledays; it's Fan Appreciation Night with a post-game Disney-themed fireworks show presented by Ferrellgas.

The Muckdogs are in the midst of a heated playoff race and look to PACK THE PARK with great ticket and food and beverage specials!

To celebrate Fan Appreciation Night, all general admission tickets will be only $5.

Food and beverage specials will include $2 hot dogs, $2 peanuts, $1 chips and $3 craft beer cans.

The Batavia High School 2019 Section V championship team will be honored as well.

In addition, the team will host a post-game launch a ball contest with a portion of the proceeds to benefit the Willie Bee Foundation. Fans will have the opportunity to purchase six tennis balls for $5.00 for the chance to win round-trip airfare on Allegiant Air and other great prizes.

Tickets are available now online at Muckdogs.com or can be purchased at the Dwyer Stadium Box Office until the seventh inning on today.

About the Willie Bee Foundation

The Willie Bee Foundation is a not for profit charitable organization that benefits local families that have a child facing life threatening ailments by proving monetary, medical and social support services.

About the Muckdogs

Recognized as the birthplace of the New-York Penn League and one of it’s founding franchises, 2019 marks the 80th season of professional baseball in Batavia. Operated by Batavia Muckdogs Inc., the Muckdogs are the Class A Short Season Affiliate of the Miami Marlins and the only professional sports franchise in Genesee County.

Submitted photo of BHS 2019 varsity baseball team and coaches -- Section V champions -- first published June 1.