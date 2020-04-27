Farmers applaud Cuomo's 'Nourish New York Initiative' to buy NY food to meet surge in demand due to COVID-19

Gov. Cuomo today pledged $25 million in emergency funding for food banks statewide, which have seen a surge in demand, including a 40 to 60 percent increase Upstate.

In addition, the governor also announced the "Nourish New York Initiative," to purchase food and products from Upstate farms for distribution to food banks across New York.

The state is also partnering with companies like Upstate Niagara, Cabot, Chobani and Dairy Famers of America, to buy excess milk, cheese and other dairy products for the state’s food banks.

From New York Farm Bureau President David Fisher:

“Governor Cuomo provided some much-needed good news today for the state’s farmers and our partners looking to feed fellow New Yorkers in need. Our organization has been advocating for food purchase programs at the state and national levels to address the surging demand for food assistance as well as to help alleviate oversupply issues that are burdening our farms because of the loss of markets in the food service industry.

"More needs to be done to support all New Yorkers. No farmer wants to dispose of the food they produce, but few farms can process and package their raw commodities, like milk, into products that can be purchased or donated to those in need.

"We know out-of-state products like apples and potatoes are being purchased rather than supporting our farmers here in the state who themselves have been impacted by COVID-19. Today’s announcement will provide an additional pathway to move more nutritious, New York produced food from our farms to the dinner table, which will benefit everyone involved.

"Last year alone, New York’s farmers donated more than seven million pounds of food to regional food banks across the state through the Harvest for All program. Today’s proposal is a win-win and we look forward to continuing our partnership with Feeding New York State, our dairy cooperatives and marketers, and state officials to help feed more New Yorkers who are struggling right now.”