August 25, 2019 - 7:08pm

Fava Brothers Lawn Care Service wins championship game for 2019 Men's Softball League in Batavia

posted by Billie Owens in batavia, Men's Softball League, sports, Fava Brothers Lawn Care Service.

Photos and information from reader Phil Fava:

Fava Brothers Lawn Care Service won the 2019 Championship of the Batavia Men’s Softball League on Thursday, Aug. 22nd, at Kibbe Park in Batavia.

This is their first championship in more than 12 years of sponsorship in the league and they are very proud of it! They ate cake to celebrate.

