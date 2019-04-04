Local Matters

April 4, 2019 - 3:47pm

Field fire reported in Corfu

posted by Billie Owens in corfu, fire, news.

A field fire is reported at 1712 Genesee St. in Corfu. Corfu Fire Department is responding and a tanker and UTV from East Pembroke are to respond as mutual aid.

The fire is said to be 1,000 feet from a building and moving toward it.

The resident was using a burn barrel when the field fire broke out. Law enforcement is also responding.

The countywide burn ban remains in effect

UPDATE 3:55 p.m.: Corfu command reports the fire is under control.

UPDATE 3:59 p.m.: East Pembroke is back in service.

