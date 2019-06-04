Local Matters

June 4, 2019 - 1:32pm

Fire in roof reported on Liberty Street in the city

posted by Billie Owens in fire, batavia, news.

Fire in a roof is reported at 20 Liberty St. in the city.

City fire is on scene and a first platoon is called to the station.

UPDATE 1:45 p.m.: Town of Batavia Fire Department is asked to provide mutual aid. The location is a welding business between Liberty and Center streets -- Strong Forge and Fabrication.

UPDATE 1:48 p.m.: Checking for extensions; doing overhaul. Town of Batavia told to go back in service.

UPDATE 1:55 p.m.: Employees are told to stay out of the building for now.

Upcoming

