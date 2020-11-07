Fire in woods behind a house on Jerico Road in Bethany

Fire in the woods behind a house is reported at 5455 Jerico Road in Bethany. The location is between Bethany Center and East roads.

Pavilion Fire Department is rerouting a tanker from a mutual aid call in Wyoming County to the Bethany fire incident. Stafford is asked to stand by in their quarters with a tanker. Alexander is called to the scene with a tanker.

York is asked to standby in their hall in case Bethany calls for their mutual aid.

UPDATE 11:41 a.m.: Attica Fire Department, with a tanker en route to the scene, is asked to "drive by" in case they are needed. Attica says it can also send a brush truck if warranted.

UPDATE 11:49 a.m.: The fire is mostly out, command says, and they are working on hot spots now. Stafford is put back in service. Alexander is on location. Attica is continuing to the scene in non-emergency mode.