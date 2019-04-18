Fire reported at Le Roy Meadows Apartments

A possible fire is reported at 18 Genesee St., Apt. 5 E, in the Le Roy Meadows Apartments. Smoke is reported in the building. Le Roy fire and ambulance are responding along with the city ladder unit.

Caledonia Fire Department is on standby. Everyone is out of the structure, but firefighters on scene are unable to make entry and request a second alarm.

Bergen and Pavilion are called along with a fast team out of Mumford. Stafford to fill in at Le Roy station.

UPDATE 4:43 a.m.: The second alarm is canceled. Fire is extinguished, per command. Ventilating structure.