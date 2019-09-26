Firing Pin hosts 2.2K run/walk with food, music and auctions Saturday to reduce vet suicides

Press release:

Every day, more than 20 U.S. military veterans take their own lives. The Firing Pin (TFP), Western New York’s finest indoor shooting range, is hosting a community fundraiser Saturday, Sept. 28, with all proceeds going toward efforts to reduce veteran suicide.

The Firing Pin’s “22 to None Fun Run” will support Mission 22, an organization dedicated to assisting veterans in getting treatment when they need it most.

The event includes a 2.2K fun run, raffles, food trucks, live music and a craft beer tent.The event’s title sponsor, Rochester Precision Optics, is looking to hire veterans. They will have a booth at the event with more information.

“I have personally lost seven friends that I was deployed with to veteran suicide,” said Patrick Kimball, TFP Advanced Training director and combat veteran who will be speaking at the event. “Together, we can help our veterans get the help they deserve before it’s too late.”

Who: The Firing Pin, LLC and Mission 22

What: 22 to None Fun Run

22 to None Fun Run -- 2.2K run/walk (map on second page)

Chinese/Silent Auctions

Craft beer tent by Eli Fish Brewing Company (all proceeds directly to Mission 22)

Food trucks - Center Street Smokehouse, Red Osier Landmark Restaurant, wood-fired pizza from American Masonry

When: Saturday, Sept. 28

Schedule of Events:

9 a.m. -- Shop and range open; raffles begin

10 a.m. -- Registration for Fun Run

11 a.m. -- 2.2K Fun Run

11:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. -- Beer tent and food trucks

1 - 4 p.m. -- Live music from The Fog

Where: The Firing Pin LLC, 8240 Buffalo Road, Bergen

Why: The sad truth is that more veterans die at home on U.S. soil than in combat zones overseas. Mission 22 is a registered 501(C)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to healing America’s veterans when they need it most -- right now. The Firing Pin family has been personally affected by veteran suicide and wants to unite the community in raising awareness and support for our veterans. ALL proceeds from the event will go directly to Mission 22.