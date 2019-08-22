First-place Muckdogs open six-game home stand tonight after all-star game

Photo: Batavia's all-stars, from left, J.D. Orr, Milton Smith II, Nic Ready, Josh Simpson, Troy Johnston, Brock Love and Julio Frias. Batavia's team won Wednesday, 7-3.

Submitted photos and press release:

Thanks to a rain delay, seven members of the Batavia Muckdogs may be a little tired tonight as the Muckdogs host State College (Pa.) in a six-game series that could decide the playoffs.

The players were in the New York-Penn League All-Star game Wednesday night and tonight Batavia plays at Dwyer Stadium at 7:05.

Batavia (35-29) and West Virginia (34-28) are tied at the top of the New York-Penn League Pinckney Division with tonight's opponent, West Virginia, in third place, two games back at 33-31.

The games Thursday, Friday and Saturday are at 7:05 p.m. On Sunday at 5:05 p.m. starts the series with Williamsport. The two teams play at 7:05 p.m. on Monday and 11:05 a.m. on Tuesday.

There are ticket and food and drink specials along with other promotions each game.

Wednesday night at the NYPL All-Star Game in Staten Island, Batavia's J.D. Orr and Milton Smith II put the game away early with their hitting, defense and speed.

Orr started the game with a sharp single, then went to second when a pitch just got past a catcher. He scored on a basest for a 1-0 lead for the Blue team.

Milton Smith II doubled in the second then with two outs had a head-first slide to score on a single. He also made a catch by the wall in left field to preserve the shutout.

Julio Frias threw a scoreless inning, Josh Simpson was perfect with a strikeout in his outing, earning a hold, as did Brock Love as the Blue team won, 7-3.

Nic Ready and Troy Johnston also played in the game and Ready hit two home runs in the first round of the home run derby pre-game tying him for first place. The rain stopped the derby and delayed the start of the Hall of Fame ceremony.

During the Hall of Fame Ceremony, the late Gene Baker, a former Batavia manager went in the hall. New York-Penn League President Ben Hayes talked about Baker and a video tribute was played in his honor.

Former Oneonta and New York Yankee Bernie Williams also went in the hall with Staten Island's Jane Rogers and the late Josiah Viera.

Tickets are available at muckdogs.com or stop by the Dwyer Stadium Ticket office between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. during the week. The number is 585-483-3647.

Above photo: Batavia all-star Troy Johnston is joined by his father, David, and fiancee, Haleigh, at the game in Staten Island Wednesday.

Above photo: J.D. Orr and Troy Johnston share a laugh in the dugout as Milton Smith II looks at the rain clouds coming in before the all-star game Wednesday in Staten Island.