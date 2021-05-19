Five felines at the shelter have special needs and need special homes

From the Volunteers For Animals:

Here's the scoop from "CATFAx" a service of the Volunteers for Animals at the Genesee County Animal Shelter.

There are currently five pre-owned "special needs" cats available for adoption.

The standard fee of $60 has been slashed in half, 0-percent financing because only cash or personal checks are accepted!

All have had a multipoint vet inspection, been neutered or spayed, vaccinated and tested for FIV/FeLV.

Features and Specs:

Trixie and Lucky -- over age 10

Terry, Bubba and Jenna -- FIV positive

All models offer standard all-paw drive.

100,000 purr warranty

All over "curtain-climbing phase."

Come see!

The GC Animal Shelter is located at 3841 W. Main Street Road in the Town of Batavia.

ALL BUSINESS (including animal adoptions and turn-ins) WILL BE CONDUCTED BY APPOINTMENT ONLY.



(585) 343-6410

(585) 345-3075 (fax)