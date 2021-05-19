Five felines at the shelter have special needs and need special homes
From the Volunteers For Animals:
Here's the scoop from "CATFAx" a service of the Volunteers for Animals at the Genesee County Animal Shelter.
There are currently five pre-owned "special needs" cats available for adoption.
The standard fee of $60 has been slashed in half, 0-percent financing because only cash or personal checks are accepted!
All have had a multipoint vet inspection, been neutered or spayed, vaccinated and tested for FIV/FeLV.
Features and Specs:
- Trixie and Lucky -- over age 10
- Terry, Bubba and Jenna -- FIV positive
- All models offer standard all-paw drive.
- 100,000 purr warranty
- All over "curtain-climbing phase."
Come see!
The GC Animal Shelter is located at 3841 W. Main Street Road in the Town of Batavia.
ALL BUSINESS (including animal adoptions and turn-ins) WILL BE CONDUCTED BY APPOINTMENT ONLY.
(585) 343-6410
(585) 345-3075 (fax)
|Hours of Operation:
|Monday
|1 - 3 p.m.
|Tuesday
|1 - 3 p.m.
|Wednesday
|
1 - 3 p.m.
|Thursday
|CLOSED
|Friday
|1 - 3 p.m.
|Saturday
|11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
|Sunday
|1 - 3 p.m.
