Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

May 19, 2021 - 12:59pm

Five felines at the shelter have special needs and need special homes

posted by Billie Owens in volunteers for animals, news, genesee county animal shelter, catfax.

From the Volunteers For Animals:

Here's the scoop from "CATFAx" a service of the Volunteers for Animals at the Genesee County Animal Shelter.

There are currently five pre-owned "special needs" cats available for adoption.

The standard fee of $60 has been slashed in half, 0-percent financing because only cash or personal checks are accepted!

All have had a multipoint vet inspection, been neutered or spayed, vaccinated and tested for FIV/FeLV.

Features and Specs:

  • Trixie and Lucky -- over age 10
  • Terry, Bubba and Jenna -- FIV positive
  • All models offer standard all-paw drive.
  • 100,000 purr warranty
  • All over "curtain-climbing phase."

Come see!

The GC Animal Shelter is located at 3841 W. Main Street Road in the Town of Batavia.

ALL BUSINESS (including animal adoptions and turn-ins) WILL BE CONDUCTED BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. 

(585) 343-6410
(585) 345-3075 (fax)

Hours of Operation:  
 Monday   1 - 3 p.m. 
 Tuesday   1 - 3 p.m.
 Wednesday

  1 - 3 p.m.
  7 - 9 p.m.
 Thursday         CLOSED
 Friday   1 - 3 p.m.
 Saturday 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
 Sunday   1 - 3 p.m.
 

Comments

Calendar

May 2021

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2020 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button