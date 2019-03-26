Fledgling Byron-Bergen FFA chapter hosts prestigious Western Sub State Leadership Development Event

Press release:

On Saturday, March 16, the Western Regional Sub State Leadership Development Event came to Byron-Bergen High School. Despite the Byron-Bergen chapter of the Future Farmers of America only being in its second year, they hosted chapters from all over Western New York State at the prestigious event.

“The visiting students were winners from their District events coming to compete at the next level,” says Byron-Bergen Agriculture teacher and FFA advisor Jeff Parnapy. “They came from the Finger Lakes to Lake Erie to the Pennsylvania border. It was a wonderful networking experience for our local FFA members and an honor to be selected as the host District.”

Byron-Bergen FFA members volunteered throughout the day running the event and acting as ambassadors for the local community.

Visiting students completed in Prepared Public Speaking, Extemporaneous Public Speaking, Employment Skills, Agricultural Issues Forum, and more.

Judges included experts in their field from throughout Genesee County, as well as Byron-Bergen Superintendent Mickey Edwards, who judged the Employment Skills competition.