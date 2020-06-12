Four GC high school seniors awarded Mary Anne Graney Scholarships

Submitted photos and press release:

Seniors from Byron-Bergen, Batavia, Pembroke and Oakfield-Alabama are the recipients of the 2020 Mary Anne Graney Memorial Scholarships administered by the Arc of Genesee Orleans.

The $1,000 scholarship award winners, Jillian Menzie, Macayla Burke, Eve-Lynn Sofia and Karlie Stymus, are all planning to pursue careers related to healthcare working with those with a disability.

Jillian Menzie (left inset photo) -- Byron-Bergen Central, will be attending SUNY Brockport to major in nursing and hopes to one day also obtain her elementary special education certificate. At BBCS, Jillian was Student Council President, National Honor Society President, and member of band and elite choir. She played Varsity soccer, was the school mascot and member of Varsity Club, Spanish Club and Alliance for Equality Club.

She was also enrolled in the Health Careers Academy through Genesee Valley Educational Partnership (GVEP). Outside of school, Jillian is involved in the “Young Life” youth group and has been a longtime fundraiser for the Arc of Genesee Orleans bowl-a-thon, benefitting programs for individuals with disabilities in Genesee and Orleans Counties.

Macayla Burke (inset photo, below right) -- Batavia High School Class of 2020, will attend Niagara University’s nursing program and plans to minor in American Sign Language. During her years at BHS, Macayla was co-mayor and vice president of student council and was a member of National Honor Society and the Production Club. A scholar-athlete, Macayla was six-year member of the cross-country team and participated in track & field and the boys lacrosse teams for two years. She is also a certified lifeguard.

Macayla attended the Health Careers Academy through GVEP, and it was because of her shadowing experience in the academy that she has chosen nursing as her major.

She selected American Sign Language as a minor as her Mom is a sign language interpreter and Macayla wants to be able to communicate and help individuals in the deaf community.

Eve-Lynn Sofia (inset photo below, left) -- is looking forward to attending D’Youville College to pursue a career in occupational therapy. A senior at Pembroke Central, Eve-Lynn has volunteered for many school, community and Arc events over the past several years. At PHS, Eve-Lynn participated in JV and varsity volleyball and was vice president of the Photography Club.

She has work experience as a lifeguard, aquatic attendant and the summer recreation team member.

As an occupational therapist, Eve-Lynn is interested in helping people of all ages and abilities live fuller, more independent lives and has enrolled in D’Youville’s five-year occupational therapy program, leading to a master’s degree.

Karlie Stymus (bottom right inset photo) -- Oakfield-Alabama Central School, is going to be attending Genesee Community College in the fall to study nursing and would like to specialize in working with people with disabilities.