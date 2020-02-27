Four GC juniors chosen by Le Roy American Legion Auxiliary to attend Empire Girls State in June

Photo, from left: Delcina Cassidy, Courtney George, Catherine Long and Mikayla Hickey.

Submitted photo and press release:

The American Legion Auxiliary Unit #576 of Le Roy has selected four local high school juniors girls to attend this years Empire Girls State week held at SUNY Brockport the week of June 28th.

Delcina Cassidy of Le Roy High School, Catherine Long of Le Roy High School, Mikayla Hickey of Alexander High School and Courtney George of Pavilion High School have been selected to attend American Legion Auxiliary (ALA) New York Girls State.

As part of the premier ALA program, the girls will study local, county, and state government processes during this five-day nonpartisan political learning experience.

The girls were selected to attend Girls State based on selection criteria through Auxiliary unit and/or high school, which includes being in the top third of her class, along with consideration given to scholastic achievements, leadership, character, honesty and physical fitness.

Delcina is the daughter of Glenn and Delcina Cassidy. She is involved in the National Honor Society, school musicals, cross country team, indoor and outdoor track. Participates in many clubs, helped multiple times during community service, and assists at the Community Kitchen.

Catherine is the daughter of Rob and Julie Long. She participates in National Honor Society, Scholastic Bowl, Math Team, Emerging Knights, Chorus, Band, Marching Band, Eastman Honors Wind Ensemble, Hochstein Youth Wind Symphony and also helped multiple times doing community service projects.

Mikayla is the daughter of Mike and Cherie Hickey. She participates in many activities in her school and community, including National Honor Society, Ace/Stem program at Genesee Community College, HOBY 2019 member, Math Team, Mock Trial, band, plays soccer, softball, and is a student rep for the 2019 Alexander Building Project Board. She also volunteers at her church, participates in the wrestling tournament and the Alexander’s Outdoor classroom.

Courtney is the daughter of Tracie Rowland and Michael George. She is active in her school and community, including National Honor Society, Youth Leaders Conference, Students Against Destructive Decisions, Spanish Club, Future Farmers of America, and she plays volleyball, softball and is active in her community with Food Link and a member of the Girls Service League.

ALA Girls State attendees, known as “citizens,” receive special instruction in parliamentary procedure and organize themselves into two mock political parties.

The young women then campaign, hold rallies, debate, and ultimately vote to elect city, county, and state officials. Once elected to office, delegates are sworn in and perform their prescribed duties.

Attendees not elected to office are given appointments and visit the offices of those elected to share their viewpoints as citizens.

Every spring, approximately 25,000 young women across the country are selected to attend ALA Girls State programs in their respective states. Two outstanding citizens from each of the 50 ALA Girls State programs are then chosen to represent their state as “senators” at ALA Girls Nation held in Washington, D.C. in July.

Congratulations girls!