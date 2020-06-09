Four high school seniors who work at Tops in Batavia awarded $1,000 scholarships

Press release:

Four Batavia Tops employees who are also high school seniors in the Class of 2020 were each awarded $1,000 scholarships by their employer:

Mary Caprio

Joanne Clemm

Karissa Kesler

Samantha Lucki

Tops Friendly Markets, a leading full-service grocery retailer in New York, northern Pennsylvania, and Vermont, has been an advocate of supporting formal education of its employees for over two decades.

Since the inception of its two scholarship programs, which are in conjunction with the UFCW, more than 22,400 scholarships have been awarded and more than $21,700,000 has been provided to Tops associates for scholarship reimbursement.

In 2020 alone the UFCW and Tops Markets will award over 200 associates a total of more than $233,000 in scholarships and Tops will award 28 students $28,000 in scholarships this year.

“At Tops, we recognize the hard work of our associates and in turn, supports our associates with scholarship opportunities,” said Denise Terrell, senior learning and development specialist for Tops.

“Supporting education is a high priority for us, not only as a means to provide career growth and opportunity within the company, but also to ensure that members of our community are given options and presented with resources to succeed. Providing scholarships to outstanding students to enable them to better their education is our way of investing in the future.”