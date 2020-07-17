Four juvenile males reported unable to get out of Indian Falls, rescuers dispatched

A caller to dispatch reports four male juveniles are in the falls behind Indian Falls Log Cabin Restaurant. One appears to be having some difficulty, but none are said to be "distressed." However, none appear to be able to reach an embankment and hoist themselves out of the water.

Pembroke and Indian Falls fire departments are responding along with Mercy medics are the city's Water Rescue Team #14.

UPDATE 3:45 p.m.: There were three young males in the water, not four, when rescuers arrived on scene. They were each given a life jacket and a rope was deployed. Now there are two out of the water and two remain in the water.

UPDATE 3:48 p.m.: Pembroke command tells first responders to assemble at the far eastern side of the parking lot. And the Rope Rescue Team is called to stand by at the county Emergency Management Office.

UPDATE 3:50 p.m.: All four males are out of the water and on shore now. Three are fine; one will need medical attention.

UPDATE 3:52 p.m.: The rescue teams are cancelled.

UPDATE 4:16 p.m.: The assignment is back in service.