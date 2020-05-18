Four people injured, two of them unresponsive after car crashed into pole in Bergen

Four people are reportedly injured and two of them are unresponsive after a car vs. pole accident in Bergen.

The location is Buffalo Street Extension and Townline Road. Route 19 is to be shut down. Mercy Flight #5 out of Batavia is called to land at Swamp and Jerico roads.

Bergen Fire Police are requested to shut down Buffalo Street at Route 262 and Jerico Road at Route 262.

The Genesee County Crash Management Team is notified.

UPDATE 7:28 p.m.: National Grid is notified that pole #7834 is damaged. A second victim has been extricated from the wreckage. Mercy Flight will land directly at the scene, east of Swamp and Jerico roads, on a farm field on the north side of Route 262.

UPDATE 7:31 p.m.: Mercy Flight has landed.

UPDATE 7:41: National Grid reps are on scene.

UPDATE 8:53 p.m.: According to Genesee County Sheriff's Sgt. Andrew Hale, there were three occupants in one vehicle, not four. The vehicle was westbound on Townline Road when for unknown reasons it crossed a double yellow line and slammed into a utility pole on the opposite side of the roadway. The male driver was pronounced dead at the scene; a male passenger was airlifted to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester via Mercy Flight; and a female passenger was transported to Strong by Mercy EMS. The condition of both patients is unknown at this time. The accident remains under investigation.