Free resources to help teens understand COVID-19's financial impact and support K-12 online learning

Press release:

Junior Achievement of Western New York is releasing a free resource for teens titled "Making Sense: Understanding the Financial Impact of COVID-19."

The guide is designed to answer teens’ questions about the economic implications of COVID-19, including “Why are some store shelves empty?”, “Why are some people losing their jobs?” and “Are we going into a recession, or even a depression?”

The guide is available here. (PDF)

“While social distancing is essential to fighting COVID-19, the disease and the steps we must take to address it are having a financial impact. Our goal is to help young people better understand what’s happening,” said Laurie Mahoney, president of Junior Achievement of WNY. "April is Financial Literacy Month, and this is really an important time to be sharing this kind of information.”

The guide is written with middle school and high school students in mind. It uses relatable examples to explain what a recession is, how the Federal Reserve works and steps being taken by government and the private sector to deal with the economic impact associated with COVID-19.

Additionally, to support teachers and parents who may have students finishing school online this semester, JA is also offering free K – 12th grade resources that are available here.

“JA is doing this so our kids can spend more time planning for and dreaming about tomorrow, and less time worrying about today," said Alycia Ivancie, senior education manager.

Junior Achievement is committed to doing this until we can all be certain again.”

For information about these JA programs, please contact Karyn Winters, executive director of the Genesee County Business Education Alliance at: [email protected]