Free Summer Recreation Program offered for kids 6 to 14 at four city parks

Press release:

Are you looking for a fun program to get your children involved in this summer? Well, the 2019 Batavia Summer Recreation Program, operated by the Batavia Youth Bureau, is scheduled for July 1-Aug. 9 (no program on July 4).

This year a structured program will be run in four city parks and they are as follows: Farrell, Lambert, Lions and Williams. There will be NO John Kennedy site this year due to construction at the school.

This FREE program has something for everyone…sports, arts and crafts, educational activities, physical activity, creativity, socialization, fun, health and wellness, and much more. A FREE and nutritious lunch will also be available to those children who are registered.

Each park will be run by two to five recreation leaders who will have participated in a two-day training in the areas of: Basic First Aid; Child Abuse Indicators and Reporting Procedures; Working with Diverse Populations/Bullying; Crafts and Games; Youth Development; and the Importance of Recreation.

The recreation leaders will also have participated in a basic CPR Training.

During the training, Youth Bureau staff continually stress the importance of safety. Keeping the young participants safe is of the utmost importance and is our number one concern. Each park will also be equipped with a cellular phone for emergency situations.

The Parks Program is offered to youngsters ages 6-14. It is a drop-in program that runs Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. This program is for school-aged children and is not an appropriate daycare situation .

The recreation leaders at each park will be responsible for structuring their individual park and creating a schedule each week that will be sent home with each child.

The program will be primarily recreational in nature, but will also have an educational component. In addition to the activities offered directly at the park, we have scheduled swimming at the YMCA, Safe Summer Children’s Carnival, Muckdogs Camp, Trips to the Nature Center at the Genesee County Park, Community Service Day, Hula Hoop presentations and more!

The Youth Bureau will be offering an Open House from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 26th at Farrell Park, 100 James St., to preregister children for the program.

This is also an opportunity for parents to ask questions and become more familiar with each aspect of the program.

You can register your child for a park on any day that the program runs. You will be asked to complete a registration card for your child or children for emergency purposes and to sign a walking field trip permission slip. A separate registration card will need to be completed to participate in the lunch program.

Each child must be registered to attend a program at a park.

For more information about the 2019 Summer Recreation Program, call the Batavia Youth Bureau at 345-6420.