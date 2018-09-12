Freedom from Addiction event Sunday in Bergen will showcase GCASA's new mobile unit

Press release:

Guest speakers from Buffalo and the first Genesee County appearance of the new mobile unit of Genesee/Orleans Council on Alcoholism and Substance Abuse (GCASA) will highlight Freedom from Addiction starting at 10:30 a.m. this Sunday (Sept. 16) at Bergen's Sage Pavilion.

The free event is offered for people who are struggling with addiction or those who have loved ones who are struggling.

Guest speakers include representatives of Adult and Teen Challenge of Buffalo, a nationwide organization that has a high success rate in helping people break free from destructive habits.

GCASA will also unveil its new mobile unit that will be offering counseling and peer advocate services throughout Genesee and Orleans counties. People who attend the program will be able to visit the mobile unit, talk with a GCASA counselor and peer advocate supervisor to learn more about services that are available.

GCASA will be rolling out these services through the mobile unit during the next month in Genesee County, then will expand the service into Orleans County as well.

Adult & Teen Challenge provides residential treatment. Two participants in the program will offer their stories of how they have been helped by this program.

Sage Pavilion is at 62 S. Lake Ave. (Route 19) in the Village of Bergen.

The event is sponsored by Bergen Evangelical Presbyterian Church. For more information, call 494-1251.