Friday was Decision Day for students at WNY Tech Academy

Submitted photo and information from Genesee Valley Educational Partnership:

Decision Day was held Friday at the Western New York Tech Academy. It is similar to a college signing day.

A total of 10 WNY Tech Academy students were honored for officially declaring the pathways they will pursue as they complete their free applied associate degrees through Genesee Community College.

The students could choose to study Accounting, Food Processing Technology, or Supply Chain Management.

Staff, administrators, business partners and parents attended Decision Day.

The high school juniors who participated are named below, along with their high school and declared paths of study. They are in the top photo.

Brett Bogardus, of Perry -- Accounting

Dante Brent, of Attica -- Accounting

Cameron Durfee, of Attica -- Supply Chain Management

Nathan Geise, of Warsaw -- Accounting

Holly Grisewood, of Perry -- Accounting

Devon Heick , of Byron-Bergen -- Food Processing Technology

, of Byron-Bergen -- Food Processing Technology Trevor Pahl , of Pavilion -- Food Processing Technology

, of Pavilion -- Food Processing Technology Veronica Shepherd , of Le Roy -- Accounting

, of Le Roy -- Accounting Carl Stachura, Batavia -- Accounting

(Everett Claud, of Perry, is not pictured. He will study Supply Chain Management.)

In addition, the Tech Academy also recognized 12 seniors in Friday's program:

Collin Aquina , of Oakfield-Alabama -- Supply Chain Management);

, of Oakfield-Alabama -- Supply Chain Management); Gabriel Bucknam, of Perry -- Food Processing Technology;

Stephanie Dibble , of Batavia -- Supply Chain Management;

, of Batavia -- Supply Chain Management; Zachary Evert, of Attica -- Supply Chain Management;

Abigail Hackett , of Pavilion -- Supply Chain Management);

, of Pavilion -- Supply Chain Management); Evan Harter , of Byron-Bergen -- Accounting;

, of Byron-Bergen -- Accounting; Peyton Heesch, of Caledonia-Mumford -- Supply Chain Management;

Dylan Kipfer, of Attica -- Supply Chain Management;

Cole Lowery , of Pavilion -- Food Processing Technology;

, of Pavilion -- Food Processing Technology; Peyton Penders , of Pavilion -- Food Processing Technology;

, of Pavilion -- Food Processing Technology; Alexis Jade Reed , of Batavia -- Food Processing Technology;

, of Batavia -- Food Processing Technology; Jace Hilton Vilinsky, of Avon -- Supply Chain Management.

For more information about the WNY Tech Academy visit wnytechacademy.org

About Western New York Tech Academy

It is a program of the Genesee Valley Educational Partnership. The Partnership operates as a Board of Cooperative Educational Services offering shared programs and services to 22 component school districts located in Genesee, Wyoming, Livingston and Steuben counties in New York State.