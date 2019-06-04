Friends of Michael Paladino set up GoFundMe account to aid his family

Friends of the late Michael R. Paladino Jr. have set up a GoFundMe account to aid his two children and their mother, his longtime partner Rebecca Fili.

The 43-year-old Batavia resident was killed the night of June 1 after he came to the rescue of a woman being assaulted on Ross Street, where he lived.

"This (was a) senseless act of violence ... (let's) support the family and promote peace," wrote Kristannette Locklear in an email to The Batavian.

To make a donation to the GoFundMe account, click here.

For previous coverage about the deadly incident, click here.

For his full obituary, click here.