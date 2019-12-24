Local Matters

December 24, 2019 - 1:35pm

From Assemblyman Steve Hawley: 'Happy Holidays!'

posted by Billie Owens in steve hawley, news.

A Statement by Assemblyman Steve Hawley (R,C,I-Batavia):

“At a time when our jobs are more demanding, our news cycles faster and our schedules more packed than ever, I’m encouraging you to do one thing this holiday season -- less. Unplug from your phone and connect with the people who mean the most to you. Relax. Remember old stories and make new memories. Keep family traditions alive.

“Merry Christmas! Happy Hanukkah!  I hope your upcoming year is filled with new opportunities and many blessings,” Hawley said.

