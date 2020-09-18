Frost advisory takes effect at midnight -- 'take steps now to protect tender plants'

A frost advisory and hazardous weather outlook have been issued starting at midnight through at least 8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, according to the National Weather Service office in Buffalo.

Temperatures in the lower 30s will result in frost formation. Frost could kill sensitive vegetation if left uncovered; take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold, advises the Weather Service.

Frost is possible again late tomorrow night and could extend through Thursday (Sept. 24) for portions of Western, including Genesee County, and North Central New York.