Fully involved barn fire reported on Lockport Road in Oakfield

A fully involved barn fire is reported at 3753 Lockport Road in Oakfield. The location is between Fisher and Snyder roads. Oakfield Fire Department is responding, along with mutual aid from Alabama, Elba and the city's FAST team.

UPDATE 3:20 p.m.: The city's first platoon is called in to fire headquarters on Evans Street.

UPDATE 3:39 p.m.: About 30 yards from the blazing barn, some local farmers are trying to corral several cows that escaped from the property; unknown at this time if the bovines had been in the barn.

UPDATE 4:02 p.m.: This property belongs to Dean Norton, the former head of the NYS Farm Bureau. Several dozen head of cattle either escaped from the barn or were let out and people corralled them and put them safely in another barn on the property. Not yet known if any animals perished, but at least one suffered burns. Firefighters are still working to douse the blaze; flames no longer showing, but lots of smoldering embers and smoke.

UPDATE 4:52: Firefighters are doing overhaul now, spreading out the hay and hosing down hot spots. These are beef cattle, not dairy cows. Five of them are being treated for burns at the scene by veterinarians. It is possible one or two animals perished in the blaze; still investigating. It is believed the fire may have started after a skid loader, which has just been used, was parked next to some hay in the barn.

UPDATE 5:07 p.m.: This involved about 200 head of cattle; some managed to escape the burning barn on their own, others were let out and herded into another barn on the property, according to property owner Dean Norton.