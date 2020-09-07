Gas leak reported on Oak Street in the city, portion of roadway to close

A natural gas leak is reported on the property of Los Compadres Mexican Taqueria, 40 Oak St., City of Batavia. City fire and police are responding. National Fuel is called to the scene. The street in the vacinity is shut down. Dispatch is trying to contact the owner.

UPDATE 8:16 p.m.: Traffic will be closed to tractor-trailers at Interstate 90 and Oak Street and at Main and Oak Street. Residential traffic will be allowed to continue.

UPDATE 8:50 p.m. (By Howard): The building has been ventilated. Oak Street is being reopened.