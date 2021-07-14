Gas line struck and leaking during construction project at Pavilion Elementary School

A natural gas line was struck and is leaking during a construction project at Pavilion Elementary School, located at 7071 York Road, Pavilion. RG&E is the caller to dispatch and is responding to the scene. The smell of leaking natural gas is apparent, according to a dispatcher.

UPDATE 1:47 p.m.: "If you want to give them a call back and let them know it's leaking and they're still digging," says a caller to dispatch about the construction crew on site. ... "We shut the road down. We'll just wait for RG&E." Dispatcher's response: "All set with tones."