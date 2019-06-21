GC 4-H ACES Club invites you to try beating their robot in 'Rock-Paper-Scissors' game at the fair

Renee Chapell with the RaSPy poster. Photo by Alexandria Tarbell, 4-H ACES Club Photographer.

By Renee Chapell – Genesee County 4H ACES Club:

Play Rock-Paper-Scissors against this robot and prepare to lose! One, two, three!

Anyone who’s ever played a game of Rock-Paper-Scissors knows that sometimes you win, sometimes you lose, and sometimes you tie. That’s true if you’re playing against a human, but RaSPy will give you a challenge.

RaSPy is an autonomous robot that knows how to play rock-paper-scissors!

Come learn about building robots and challenge RaSPy to a round of Rock-Scissors-Paper. RaSPy, the challenging robot, will be debuting at Genesee County Fair July 13 – 20.

Can robots really beat me? They can indeed. With individually controllable motors and a bunch of sensors, RaSPy can play RPS just as quickly as you.

The LEGO MINDSTORMS NXT Idea Book delves into the complexities of the NXT programming language (NXT-G) and offers tips for designing and programming robots, using Bluetooth, creating an NXT remote control, troubleshooting, and much more.

The 4H ACES Club learned to build RaSPy from "The LEGO MINDSTORMS NXT Idea Book."

The team learned that with RaSPy, coding is as simple as clicking and dragging blocks. RaSPy the Robot makes learning about programming, electronics, and mechanical engineering a fun, challenging and engaging process. Sure, there are a ton of other robots made for kids, but RaSPy is amazingly special!

Stop by the Kennedy building and see RaSPy and see if you can beat him! We hope to see you at the fair!