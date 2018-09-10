GC 4-H fur and Feather Club to host poultry show at fairgrounds Sept. 22, entry deadline is Sept. 17

The Genesee County 4-H Fur and Feather Club is hosting a youth poultry show on Saturday, Sept. 22. at the Merton Building on the Genesee County Fairgrounds 5056 E. Main Street Road, Batavia.

The show is open to all local youth ages 19 and younger, youth don’t need to be a 4-H member to participate. Entries must be postmarked by Sept. 17; no day-of-show entries will be accepted .

Showroom opens at 7:30 a.m., birds must be cooped by 9 a.m. For complete show rules and entry form please visit: http://genesee.cce.cornell.edu/events or contact the Genesee County 4-H Office at 343-3040, ext. 101.