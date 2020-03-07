Local Matters

March 7, 2020 - 12:56pm

GC 4-H Market Animal Auction Program turns 50 this summer, memorabilia wanted for fair display

posted by Billie Owens in 4-H, Genesee County Fair, Market Animal Auction Program, news.

Press release:

The Genesee County 4-H Market Animal Auction Program is celebrating its 50th anniversary this summer! In recognition of this milestone, the 4-H Program is seeking photos, news articles and memorabilia from throughout its 50 years to be used in a display at the Genesee County Fair.    

If you have photos or items to share, please drop them off or mail to: CCE Genesee, 420 E. Main St., Batavia, NY 14020; or email to [email protected].  

Please mark your calendars for the 50th Annual Genesee County 4-H Market Animal Auction on Thursday, July 30th, at the Genesee County Fair in Batavia.

