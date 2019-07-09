GC 4-H members to showcase hundreds of projects at fair, theme is 'Patriotic'

Press release:

Genesee County 4-H members will showcase hundreds of projects at the Genesee County Fair July 13-20, in Batavia. More than 250 local 4-H youth will exhibit projects and participate in activities throughout the duration of the fair.

The 4-H Kennedy Building will feature hundreds of projects in areas including horticulture, fine arts, hobby crafts, sewing, food and nutrition, posters and more.

On display in the 4-H Kennedy Building and throughout the 4-H Animal Barns will be displays made by more than 20 Genesee County 4-H Clubs. Displays will proudly feature the 2019 4-H fair theme “Patriotic.”

Highlights of the 4-H schedule include the Livestock Costume Contest on Saturday, July 13th at 6 p.m. in the main show ring. 4-H members will compete with their project animals for awards such as Most Humorous Costume, Best Craftsmanship, and Overall Champion Costume.

The annual fair parade will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 17th. 4-H Clubs will showcase the highlights of their club year by competing with parade floats.

The Livestock Master Showman Contest will be on Friday, July 19th, at noon in the main show ring. The winners of master showmanship in dairy cattle, beef cattle, sheep, goats, hogs, poultry and rabbits will compete for the title of Overall Livestock Master Showman.

On Saturday, July 20th at 4 p.m. in the main show ring will be the Market Animal Auction Master Showman Contest. Master Showman winners of the Auction Division shows will compete for the title of Market Animal Auction Master Showman.

The Genesee County Fair will be held July 13-20 at the Genesee County Fairgrounds 5056 E. Main Street Road, in Batavia.