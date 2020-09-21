Local Matters

September 21, 2020 - 5:02pm

GC 4-H Program accepting applications from youth age 5 to 18

posted by Billie Owens in news, 4-H, youth.

Press release:

The Genesee County 4-H Program is now accepting new youth members for the upcoming 4-H year that runs from Oct. 1 to Sept. 30. 4-H is a nationwide youth program that connects youth age 5-18 to a variety of hands-on learning opportunities.  

There are many different clubs and programs offered by the Genesee County 4-H Program. Project areas include animal sciences, sewing, leadership, community service, gardening, public speaking and more.

Enrollment fees for Genesee County residents are $25 per youth or $50 per family of two or more youth.

For more information about joining the Genesee County 4-H Program, please contact the 4-H Office at [email protected] or (585) 343-3040, ext. 131. Enrollment forms are also available on our website.

