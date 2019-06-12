GC 4-H Program seeks volunteer judges for this year's fair

Press release:

The Genesee County 4-H Program is seeking volunteer judges for the following events at this year’s Genesee County Fair:

Kennedy Building Exhibits: Judging times are Friday, July 12 th , 5 to 7 p.m. and Saturday, July 13 th , 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Two-hour time slots are available on July 13 th . Volunteer judges receive a fair parking pass and meal coupon. No experience is necessary! Exhibits may include: crafts, artwork, photography, sewing, baked goods, horticultural projects and more!

4-H Livestock Costume Contest -- Saturday, July 13 at 6 p.m. 4-H'ers will be dressing their project animals up in fun costumes & accessories; help us decide who is the most creative, most humorous, has the best craftsmanship, the best team, and overall champion!

Interested in helping? Contact the 4-H Office for more details 343-3040, or email [email protected]