June 12, 2019 - 11:58am

GC 4-H Program seeks volunteer judges for this year's fair

posted by Billie Owens in 4-H, Genesee County Fair, news, volunteers, batavia.

Press release:

The Genesee County 4-H Program is seeking volunteer judges for the following events at this year’s Genesee County Fair:

  • Kennedy Building Exhibits: Judging times are Friday, July 12th, 5 to 7 p.m. and Saturday, July 13th, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Two-hour time slots are available on July 13th. Volunteer judges receive a fair parking pass and meal coupon. No experience is necessary! Exhibits may include: crafts, artwork, photography, sewing, baked goods, horticultural projects and more!
  • 4-H Livestock Costume Contest -- Saturday, July 13 at 6 p.m. 4-H’ers will be dressing their project animals up in fun costumes & accessories; help us decide who is the most creative, most humorous, has the best craftsmanship, the best team, and overall champion!

Interested in helping? Contact the 4-H Office for more details 343-3040, or email [email protected]

