GC 4-H Program seeks volunteers to evaluate public speaking contestants

Press release:

The Genesee County 4-H Program is looking for volunteers to help evaluate speakers at its upcoming 4-H Public Presentations Program.

The 4-H Public Presentations Program gives 4-H youth an opportunity to expand their public speaking skills in a fun, competitive format.

The presentations program would not be possible without volunteer evaluators! Evaluators watch 4-H youth participants give presentations and provide them with constructive comments to help them improve their public speaking skills.

The 2020 4-H Public Presentations Events will be held on Saturday, Feb. 15th, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.; Thursday, Feb. 20th, 3 – 5 p.m. and Wednesday, Feb. 26th, 3 – 5 p.m. at the Cornell Cooperative Extension Office in Batavia.

If you are interested in serving as a volunteer evaluator, please contact the 4-H Office at [email protected], or 585-343-3040, ext. 101.