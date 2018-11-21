GC 4-H Program wants to start new local clubs

Submitted photo: New Clever Clovers 4-H Club – Byron.

Press release:

The Genesee County 4-H Program is looking to grow more local clubs. Want to start your own local 4-H club but don’t know where to start? You can start a 4-H Club in five easy steps!

Complete the 4-H Volunteer Application Packet Attend an orientation meeting with 4-H Staff Enroll five youth members in your club (ages 5 to 18) Have members choose a club name Plan a club meeting schedule with parents and youth

The meeting times, locations, and topics are up to the club leader(s). If you are interested in becoming a leader and forming a new club, please contact Brandie or Jessica at the 4-H Office for more information. Call 585-343-3040 or email [email protected]