GC 4-H Program wants to start new local clubs
Press release:
The Genesee County 4-H Program is looking to grow more local clubs. Want to start your own local 4-H club but don’t know where to start? You can start a 4-H Club in five easy steps!
- Complete the 4-H Volunteer Application Packet
- Attend an orientation meeting with 4-H Staff
- Enroll five youth members in your club (ages 5 to 18)
- Have members choose a club name
- Plan a club meeting schedule with parents and youth
The meeting times, locations, and topics are up to the club leader(s). If you are interested in becoming a leader and forming a new club, please contact Brandie or Jessica at the 4-H Office for more information. Call 585-343-3040 or email [email protected]
Recent comments