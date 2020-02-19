GC 4-H youth invited to register for Animal Crackers 2020 May 2, deadline is April 24

Press release:

Genesee County 4-H youth are invited to register for "Bovine, Sheep and Swine -- How Divine!” -- Animal Crackers 2020, which will be held on Saturday, May 2, on the Cornell University campus in Ithaca.

Mark your calendars for one of the most exciting animal science programs of the year!

It is offered by the Cornell University Department of Animal Science and will highlight dairy, beef, swine and sheep topics for 4-H youth 9-12 years old, or those with beginner to intermediate knowledge of those species. Interesting, educational, hands-on activities are planned to make Animal Crackers a memorable learning event.

Participants will have the opportunity to learn about dairy or livestock care, biology, and management while having fun participating in a variety of interactive activities with 4-H members from across New York State.

There is a $15 fee per youth to attend the program. Adult chaperones are free and each group must have at least one chaperone. Attendees are asked to bring their own lunch.

Additional information is available on the Animal Crackers website.

Registration for the event must be done through your local Cornell Cooperative Extension Office and must be completed no later than April 24.

Youth must be enrolled in 4-H in order to participate. New 4-H members are always welcome to join the Genesee County 4-H Program. To register or receive more information, please contact the Genesee County 4-H Office at [email protected] or (585) 343-3040, ext. 131.