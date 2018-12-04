GC 4-H Youth Tractor Safety Program begins on Saturdays in January

Press release:

The Genesee County 4-H Program will be offering a Youth Tractor Safety Program beginning in January 2019. The program is open to all youth ages 14 to 15 and covers farm safety, tractor safety, tractor operation and other related topics.

The National Safe Tractor and Machinery Operation Program is a certification program that enables youth be certified to operate farm equipment for hire. After completing the training course, youth will need to pass a written knowledge test and driving test to receive the certification.

The program is scheduled to run Saturdays, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., January through March. The fee for the program is $30. Youth are also required to be current enrolled 4-H members.

Instruction takes place at various farm machinery dealerships countywide.

To request a registration packet or more information, please call the Genesee County 4-H Office at 585-343-3040, ext. 101, or visit the website here.