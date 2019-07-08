GC 4-H's 49th annual Market Animal Auction is July 18 at the fairgrounds

Press release:

The 49th Annual Genesee County 4-H Market Animal Auction will be held Thursday, July 18, at the Genesee County Fair.

The auction will feature chickens, goats, lambs, beef steers, dairy steers and hogs raised by local 4-H members.

Registration begins at 5:30 p.m. in the 4-H Kennedy Building and the auction begins at 7 p.m. in the Main Show Ring at the fairgrounds, located at 5056 E. Main Street Road, Batavia.

Animals will be auctioned by William Kent Inc. of Stafford. Special thanks to William Kent and family for 49 years of support of the 4-H Market Animal Auction!

For more information, please contact the Genesee County 4-H Office at 585-343-3040, ext. 131, or visit http://genesee.cce.cornell.edu/.